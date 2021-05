The head of the junta that overthrew Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta last August said “the government led by Moctar Ouane has shown itself incapable of being a reliable partner.”

The transitional president and his prime minister were arrested on Monday, 24 May, by soldiers and taken to the Kati camp, a few hours after the announcement of the composition of the new government, in which two influential members of the former National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) – Colonels Modibo Koné and Sadio Camara – had been dismissed.

According to our information, negotiations have been underway since then and Colonel Assimi Goïta has been pressuring Bah N’Daw to reintegrate the dismissed colonels back into government. The president of the transition, who had put his resignation on the line, did not give in, which is why he was finally ousted.

Assimi Goïta said the removal of Modibo Koné and Sadio Camara without his approval was a “violation of “was obliged to act” to “preserve the transitional charter and defend the Republic,” the vice presidency said in a statement.

However, “the transition process is following its normal course” and “the planned elections will be held during 2022,” the statement said.