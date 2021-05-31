Zimbabwe: A who’s who in Mnangagwa’s power network of clansmen

It is now more than three years after President Emmerson Mnangagwa ascended to power through a military coup that toppled his long-time ruler and mentor, the late President Robert Gabriel Mugabe in November 2017.

He won a disputed general election in July 2018 and his victory was confirmed by the country’s constitutional court that is headed by his close ally Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

The security sector

He started by elbowing out Constantino Chiwenga – his rival for the presidency in the ruling party Zanu PF. Chiwenga, the then Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander, had played a key role in planning and executing the military coup.