tightly knit system

Zimbabwe: A who’s who in Mnangagwa’s power network of clansmen

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Monday, 31 May 2021 19:02

Zimbabwe Virus Outbreak
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the media at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, March, 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa time as head of the country has been marred by tyranny and dictatorship while he surrounds himself with people from his Midlands Province to keep him in power. A strategy he has been perfecting since assuming the presidency in 2017.

It is now more than three years after President Emmerson Mnangagwa ascended to power through a military coup that toppled his long-time ruler and mentor, the late President Robert Gabriel Mugabe in November 2017.

He won a disputed general election in July 2018 and his victory was confirmed by the country’s constitutional court that is headed by his close ally Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

The security sector

He started by elbowing out Constantino Chiwenga – his rival for the presidency in the ruling party Zanu PF. Chiwenga, the then Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander, had played a key role in planning and executing the military coup.

