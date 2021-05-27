Egypt’s fresh orange export is squeezing out other citrus crops

The Egyptian private sector was allowed to tap into citrus fruits during the late 1980s. Since then, key agricultural producers have increasingly channeled their resources into improving orange production while pushing for opening of new markets such as Brazil and Japan – added as export destinations in recent months.

Exporters are further spurred by a pandemic-induced global demand for the Vitamin C-rich fruit.

Oranges account for approximately 80% of Egypt’s total cultivated citrus area today, and, according to official data, made up over 86% of exported citrus fruit in the 2020/2021 season: that is December 2020 to 30 April.