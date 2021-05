“We are taking care of the debt. There is no reason not to invest in Sudan now,” said France’s economy minister Bruno Le Maire at the France-Sudan Business Forum held in Paris on 17 May. He made this statement in the presence of Sudan’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, who had come from Khartoum with a large delegation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

The prime minister has a doctorate in economics and previously served as the principal policy economist at the African Development Bank (ADB) and deputy executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). Hamdok came to power in 2019 after the fall of the Omar al-Bashir regime, with the aim of reforming Sudan to reintegrate it into the international community and restore sustainable growth.

The country’s GDP fell from $74.3bn to $30.5bn between 2015 and 2019. Sudan is now behind Kenya, whose national output grew by half over the same period to $95.5bn.

Good reasons to invest, despite the economic crisis