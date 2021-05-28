DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili: ‘Get interested by politics, or be ruled by idiots.

Somalia’s crisis averted after 6-day summit sets new election date

By Mohamed Sheikh Nor
Posted on Friday, 28 May 2021 17:50

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed addresses delegates at the Somali election negotiation in Mogadishu, Somalia May 27, 2021 REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Following a meeting on Thursday, Somalia’s political elite have finally managed to avert a crisis and elections are to be held in 60 days. 27 May 2021 will remain a historic moment for the country after the five regional states and Benadir regional administration signed an agreement paving way for free and fair elections.

The road to this agreement may have been bumpy, and the country was on the edge of its seat more than ever, as the armed political factions took up positions in Mogadishu gearing up for continued conflict.

After parliament voted in a proposal in April to extend Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmaajo)’s term by two-years, chaos hit the streets of the capital.

Residents sought refuge outside the city, fearing for their lives, while tensions escalated between pro-government forces and those opposed to Farmaajo’s bid to extend his term. An estimated 100,000 people in Mogadishu have fled their homes.

