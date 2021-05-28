Somalia’s crisis averted after 6-day summit sets new election date

The road to this agreement may have been bumpy, and the country was on the edge of its seat more than ever, as the armed political factions took up positions in Mogadishu gearing up for continued conflict.

After parliament voted in a proposal in April to extend Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmaajo)’s term by two-years, chaos hit the streets of the capital.

Residents sought refuge outside the city, fearing for their lives, while tensions escalated between pro-government forces and those opposed to Farmaajo’s bid to extend his term. An estimated 100,000 people in Mogadishu have fled their homes.