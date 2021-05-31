Islamic finance needs regulatory change to take off in sub-Saharan Africa

“It’s almost like Islamic fintech and the financially-excluded Muslim population doesn’t exist,” says Wahida, founder of the Islamic Fintech Hub of Sub Saharan Africa in Mombasa, Kenya.

Within the next 20 years, sub-Saharan Africa will overtake the Middle East and North Africa to become the region with the world’s second-largest Muslim population behind the Asia-Pacific, according to Pew Research. It is forecasted that the Muslim proportion of the population of sub-Saharan Africa will increase to 27% by 2060, from 16% in 2015.