When Emmanuel Macron’s plane landed in South Africa, 2,200 vaccine doses from the US firm Johnson & Johnson were tucked away in the hold of the presidential aircraft. The idea was to deliver vaccines directly to French nationals aged 55 and over, owing to concerns that they may not be able to get immunised in the coming months.

The shipment intended for French expatriates serves as a reminder that South Africa’s vaccination drive is lagging dangerously behind that of the West, with only 900,000 vaccines administered thus far in a country of 58 million people.