The project will make Gold Fields the first mining company in South Africa to build, own and operate its own solar plant on such a large scale, Preece says. The project, planned to be operational by mid 2022, addresses the “opportunity cost of lost production during frequent load curtailments” imposed by Eskom, he says.
South Africa: Gold Fields aims to cut Eskom dependence with South Deep solar plant
Gold Fields’ plans to build a 40 MW solar power plant at its South Deep gold mine southwest of Johannesburg will reduce exposure to national utility Eskom, improve reliability and lower costs, Martin Preece, executive vice president for South Africa, tells The Africa Report.