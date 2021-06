The company’s Cryo-Vacc innovations have the potential to make a contribution to the company’s bottom line, CEO Stefano Marani tells The Africa Report. While it’s too early to judge how much Cryo-Vacc can add to profit, the patented invention “has the potential to be quite material in the near future,” Marani says in Johannesburg.

Getting sufficient Covid-19 doses for Africa is only part of the problem. The need for vaccines, such as that developed by Pfizer, to be stored at ultra-low temperatures creates a major logistical problem, especially in moving the vaccines to rural areas.