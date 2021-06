Kenya was his third country to visit in the region after he acceded to power in June 2020, following his election.

His first visit as president was last year, to Tanzania, a country that many Burundians consider a second home, given that it houses the largest population of Burundian refugees (140,740) , but also imports majority of its goods through the Dar es Salaam Port.

While in Tanzania, he referred to the Late President John Magufuli as his father, remarks he repeated while visiting Uganda in May when he met his counterpart Yoweri Museveni.