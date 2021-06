On 12 August, Zambians go to the polls to vote in their next president.

Zambia’s ruling party, the Patriotic Front, confirmed Edgar Lungu in April as its candidate in this year’s polls.

With electoral campaigns now open since 21 May, 19 candidates have so far presented themselves as contenders against Lungu.

But one man in particular is looking to take over from the incumbent president.

He’s hoping the sixth time will be a charm.

READ MORE Zambia: IMF plays for time as it seeks to pacify creditors

In this week’s Talking Africa, we speak to Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s main opposition candidate, of the United Party for National Development.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

——-

Talking Africa on Spreaker

Talking Africa on Soundcloud

Talking Africa on YouTube

Talking Africa on Apple podcast

Talking Africa on Stitcher

Talking Africa on Spotify

And our RSS feed