Nigeria: Dangote Cement to invest in capacity to meet demand

All the company’s idled capacity has already been restarted, Puchercos says. Money will be spent to “debottleneck” existing plants, which can typically result in lifting capacity by between 5% and 15% per plant, he says.

A new plant is also being built at Okpella in Edo state and this will be commissioned “in the next few months”.

Recent increases in demand for Nigerian cement are faster than in growth periods in emerging markets such as China and India, he says. “I’ve almost never seen such growth” in 20 years in the industry. He expects strong demand to continue for at least three to six months.