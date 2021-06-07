DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria: The lingering roots left by Britain's looting and killing

South Africa’s Distell bubbling with prime pickings to quench Heineken’s thirst for Africa growth

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Monday, 7 June 2021 13:27

Bottles of Heineken beer. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

South Africa's Distell is looking to diversity its portfolio of premium cider and spirits brands giving Heineken plenty of options to pick from as talks continue between the two companies about a potential transaction, according to three analysts who spoke to The Africa Report.

South African alcohol producer Distell and Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. have confirmed that discussions are ongoing. Distell has further revealed that the talks are about Heineken potentially acquiring majority of the South African company’s business.

Cape-based Distell is the world’s second-largest cider maker, while Heineken is the second-largest beer brewer globally and holds the top spot in Europe. Furthermore, Remgro and the Public Investment Corporation – the state-owned asset manager and Africa’s largest asset manager – have 56% and 20.3% voting rights respectively in Distell.

