South Africa’s Distell bubbling with prime pickings to quench Heineken’s thirst for Africa growth

South African alcohol producer Distell and Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. have confirmed that discussions are ongoing. Distell has further revealed that the talks are about Heineken potentially acquiring majority of the South African company’s business.

Cape-based Distell is the world’s second-largest cider maker, while Heineken is the second-largest beer brewer globally and holds the top spot in Europe. Furthermore, Remgro and the Public Investment Corporation – the state-owned asset manager and Africa’s largest asset manager – have 56% and 20.3% voting rights respectively in Distell.