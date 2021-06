In May, the central bank merged the official fixed rate of N379 ($0.92) to a dollar with the investors and exporters (I&E) exchange rate, effectively devaluing the currency by 7.6% against the US dollar. Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele says the new unified rate will still work as a managed float.

The naira has continually lost value over the last decade through a myriad of currency regimes. The official rate dropped from 157 to the dollar in 2011, to 412 in May this year; which means the currency has lost more value in the last decade than South Africa’s, Egypt’s, Indonesia’s and Malaysia’s, according to research from FSDH Merchant Bank in Lagos.