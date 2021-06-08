Sahel: ‘For Paris and Algiers, negotiating with Iyad Ag Ghaly is a major point of contention’

Algiers is a relatively discrete player in the Sahel crisis, but it is still concerned about the evolution of its southern neighbours’ political and security situation; particularly in Mali, where a new coup d’état – the second in less than a year – has resulted in Colonel Assimi Goïta ascending to the presidency of the transitional government.

The Sahel dossier has become top priority for the Algerian government and the army due to several factors: