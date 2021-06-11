DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria: The lingering roots left by Britain's looting and killing

laughter best medicine

South Africa’s Trevor Noah: Surviving apartheid with a dose of humour

By Mabrouck Rachedi
Posted on Friday, 11 June 2021 10:15

Trevor Noah arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In 'Born a Crime', Trevor Noah, the South African comedian and television host, delivers a witty and spirited memoir.

After France’s victory in the 2018 football World Cup, Trevor Noah stirred controversy with a joke he made during The Daily Show, his satirical news programme, about how “Africa won the World Cup”. The quip was met with a scathing response by the French ambassador to the United States.

The actor, comedian and television host has a most unconventional background, as he was born to a black mother and a white father in Johannesburg in 1984 during South Africa’s apartheid era. Noah’s memoir, titled Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, offers an in-depth account of his remarkable rise from a child growing up under apartheid to an adult landing Jon Stewart’s job as Daily Show host.

