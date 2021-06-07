DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria: The lingering roots left by Britain's looting and killing

Côte d’Ivoire: Date set, but not terms for Gbagbo’s return home

By Aïssatou Diallo, Benjamin Roger, Vincent Duhem
Posted on Monday, 7 June 2021 22:10

Côte d’Ivoire’s former president Laurent Gbagbo at the ICC on 15 January 2019 © Peter Dejong/AP/SIPA

Although Côte d'Ivoire’s former president Laurent Gbagbo is due to return to Abidjan on 17 June, the terms of his return have not yet been confirmed.

This time, things are becoming more clear. After weeks of speculation and rumours, it has finally been confirmed that Côte d’Ivoire’s former president Laurent Gbagbo will return to Abidjan on 17 June.

As usual, Gbagbo had his right-hand man in Abidjan and secretary-general of the pro-Gbagbo wing of the Front Populaire Ivoirien (FPI) deliver the message. “On 17 June, Laurent Gbagbo will return to the soil of his ancestors, Côte d’Ivoire,” said Assoa Adou during a ceremony on 31 May, the day of the former president’s 76th birthday.

According to our information, negotiations regarding the terms of the former president’s return are still underway between the two camps. Once he returns from Brussels, Gbagbo will be able to avail himself of the various advantages conferred to him as a former head of state.

