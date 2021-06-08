DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Nigeria: The lingering roots left by Britain's looting and killing

Shareholder Returns

Kenya: Nation Media stock repurchase could prompt further buybacks

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 15:33

Inside the Nairobi Securities Exchange. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Plans by Nation Media to carry out Kenya’s first share buyback may be copied by other companies needing to reward shareholders as stock prices languish.

The company proposed buying back up to 10% of its stock in a circular sent to shareholders on 31 May. The buyback, subject to shareholder approval, will run until 24 September.

Share buybacks (repurchase of existing stock from the market) reward shareholders by reducing number of shares in circulation thus increasing the size of remaining stakes. They don’t generate tax liabilities as with dividend payments, and are seen as a sign of management confidence in the company. All else being equal, they will cause the share price to rise.

