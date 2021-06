Wilmès previously served as prime minister of Belgium for a period of one year under a caretaker government. The 46-year-old leader, who is also the deputy prime minister, is settling into her new role. In the interview below, she speaks about the agenda that Belgium has set to strengthen relations with Africa.

You were appointed foreign minister a few months ago. What roadmap have you developed for Africa?

Sophie Wilmès: We are committed to our neighbour’s peaceful development. Our coalition agreement has identified two priority areas of attention for Belgium’s Africa policy: the Great Lakes region and the Sahel.