Tensions between Rabat and Madrid are more acute than ever due to the closure of borders between Morocco and the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, the hospitalisation of the Polisario’s leader near Zaragoza and the migration crisis.

To better understand the crisis that broke out in April of this year between Rabat and Madrid, against a backdrop of migratory tensions and nationalist sentiment, it is important to have an appreciation of the two countries’ shared history.