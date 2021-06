The three leaders spent most of their time at the EU headquarters and at the European Council. Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum met with the council’s president, Charles Michel, on the afternoon of 19 May to discuss security and development issues in the Sahel, as well as another matter at the top of France’s agenda: cancelling Africa’s debt.

President Bazoum also held talks with Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The Nigerien delegation included Hassoumi Massaoudou (foreign minister); Ahmat Jidoud (finance minister) and Ibrahim Sani Abani (chief of staff to the president) – who formerly served as secretary general of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD).

According to our sources, in addition to meeting with over 20 European Parliament members, the Nigerien president also met with Jutta Urpilainen (international partnerships commissioner) and Janez Lenarčič (crisis management commissioner) on 20 May.