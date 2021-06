Assisted by a team of talented lawyers, Nigerian preacher Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua managed to avoid appearing before a Lagos court on charges of “criminal negligence” and “involuntary homicide” all the way through to his death.

Though he liked to brag about his power to resurrect members of his church flock, he wasn’t able to prevent his own “heavenly departure”, which occurred on “Saturday [5 June] after his evening programme”. No information about the cause of death has been released.