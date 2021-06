The presence of three more presidents from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) underlined the significance of the opening ceremony.

Zambia and Botswana funded the $259m infrastructure project. The plan was to unplug the Zambezi River barrier and link the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zambia to South Africa and Namibia via Botswana.

READ MORE Focus on SADC countries is crucial for South Africa says Transnet CEO

Prior to the construction of the bridge, a small pontoon boat was used to ferry traffic between Zambia and Botswana across the Zambezi River.