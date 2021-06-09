Ethiopian Airlines ends 2020 fiscal year with profit due to its ‘agility’

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the aviation sector hard with global cumulative losses reaching €103bn ($125.9bn), out of which €1.6bn was incurred by African airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam, says the company “demonstrated agility, quick decision-making and resilience that have helped” in the face of falling passenger traffic, which, in Africa, registered a 69% drop in 2020 compared to figures from the previous year.