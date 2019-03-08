APC makes final push in Nigeria’s governorship polls

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Friday, 8 March 2019 14:55, updated on Monday, 11 March 2019 14:55
The sons of political godfathers will lock horns this weekend as 29 of Nigeria’s 36 states go to the polls to determine who oversees their affairs as governor for the next four years.
The remaining states will not vote for their governors, owing an electoral timetable altered by landmark post-electoral decisions given over the years by the judiciary. Elections for the 36 state houses of assembly will also be held on Saturday. Governorships ensure a steady stream of patronage thanks to Nigeria’s federal revenue-sharing system.
More than half of the governors are seeking re-election. After retaining the presidential seat as well as winning the majority of the seats in both houses of parliament, the ruling All Progressives’ Congress (APC) is seeking to consolidate on its good run so far and win as many states as possible.
“Some are privately saying that the shortcomings of the election are an indication that democracy as a system cannot address Nigeria’s problems”, worries former US ambassador John Campbell, who fears progress has stalled in the country.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.