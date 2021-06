Relations between the ruling party Zanu PF and former President Robert Mugabe’s family went sour after the long-time ruler was toppled through a military coup which led to Emmerson Mnangagwa ascending to power in November 2017.

In September 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party Zanu PF respected Mugabe’s wish: that he be buried at his rural home Kutama in Zvimba, about 85 kilometres from the capital Harare.

However, after Mugabe died at a private hospital in Singapore, Mnangagwa wanted to push for the burial to take place at the National Heroes Acre in Harare. This sparked a raging dispute between the Mugabe family and the government.