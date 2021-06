On Monday, Nigeria’s Senate President Ahmad Lawan said “our expectation is that we’ll pass the PIB within this month of June.”

“I’m sure that at the end of the day, the National Assembly will give this country the kind of legal framework to regulate the oil industry… Companies will be able to attract more funds to this sector, because it’s going to be very profitable,” Lawan said at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja.