As the board responsible for appointing the executive secretary prepares to meet on 10 June, Tshisekedi continues to press for Mukela’s leadership of the SADC.

According to our sources, Mukela, whose challenger is Botswana’s Elias Magosi, requested and received approval from President Tshisekedi for a delegation to be sent to the board’s five member countries (Angola, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania).

Access to heads of state and government

The delegation includes Mukela, Christophe Lutundula (foreign minister), Claude Ibalanky (who coordinates the national monitoring mechanism of the Addis Ababa Agreement) and a team of experts.