Central Africa remains a ‘hole’ in the bank’s continent-wide presence, Denya says. The trade financing bank, which is based in Cairo, has offices in Abidjan, Abuja, Harare and Kampala. The branch in Yaoundé, which will open later this year, will start off with a small number of staff (about six) and study options for expanding the bank’s activities in the region, he says.

“The diversification of our portfolio will continue,” Denya says. “Our exposure to central Africa is very low.”