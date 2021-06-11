“The board remains committed, and management is incentivised, to continue to take action to address the discount” to net asset value (NAV) of Naspers and Prosus shares, Prosus said in a statement on 10 June.
Naspers shareholder Excelsia unimpressed by Prosus response
The response by Prosus to news that 35 institutional investors of South African media conglomerate Naspers are protesting the company’s share swap with its Amsterdam-listed unit has failed to win over dissident shareholder Excelsia Capital.