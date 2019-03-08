DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria

Talking Africa podcast - The dance of the politicians

Popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria

Posted on Friday, 8 March 2019 20:40, updated on Friday, 15 March 2019 11:57

It's a sign of the times: popular pressure on creaking political structures across Africa. No surprise for Algeria and Sudan perhaps -- but South Africa is not immune, either.

On the podcast this week:

  • The rise of Cyril Ramaphosa
  • A look ahead to South Africa’s election
  • And the streets make their voice heard in Algeria and Sudan

Cyril Ramaphosa is walking a tightrope act: radical demands from the grassroots, and the concerns of international investors on the other.

Might popular anger change the game in South Africa? The ruling African National Congress has seen its electoral margins steadily eaten away by new parties from the Left — like the Economic Freedom Fighters — and the Right, like the Democratic Alliance.

We talk about Ramaphosa’s union days, his friendship with Afrikaaner negotiators, to his current incarnation building a coalition

And popular anger is already changing the face of Sudan and possibly Algeria — students, lawyers, families and even elements of the military are starting to coalesce against aging regimes.

A conversation with our Southern Africa editor Crystal Orderson, Editor in Chief Patrick Smith, and Managing Editor Nicholas Norbrook

