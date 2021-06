Before the new policy put in place by President Mnangagwa’s government, the US dollar was trading on the black market at 1:120 Zimbabwean dollars (Z$), while the official exchange rate was $1:Z$85 at the time of writing.

On 26 May, the government passed the Statutory Instrument 127 of 2021 (SI 127) that amends the country’s financial regulations. Its key points are as follows: