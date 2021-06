The controversial tweet by Nigeria’s President Buhari that was immediately deleted by Twitter, sparked commentary accusing the head of state of inciting violence against the Igbo people. But the fight for Biafra remains a divisive issue especially with Nnamadi Kanu at the helm.

While speaking at a gathering of Igbos in the United States five years ago, Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Nigerian separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), made a request: