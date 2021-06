It’s a cap ten times higher than Mantashe was comfortable with.

But big businesses have welcomed Ramaphosa’s move as bold, but a lack of wide consultation means he took a political gamble with such a decision.

The odds are, however, in the president’s favour. His announcement came at the end of a particularly trying and wintry week, during which the country experienced a fresh and intensive bout of rolling electricity cuts.

READ MORE Eskom woes cast long shadow for South African mining

The blackouts are due to an energy supply crisis at electricity utility Eskom, and they first started in 2007 after years of insufficient maintenance and mismanagement by the governing African National Congress (ANC). Large-scale looting at the state-owned entity in recent years further worsened the situation.

Complying with regulations

Private companies, like mines, will now be able to generate their own power, and their productivity will no longer be subject to Eskom’s failures. They will also be allowed to sell the excess power to other entities, which will make their investment more viable. The opposition Democratic Alliance, that supports privatisation and has welcomed the move, pointed out that 100MW is enough to power a small town.