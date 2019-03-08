Safaricom rides high on new overdraft facility

Standard Bank to speed up forex payments with blockchain
South Africa's Standard Bank says it has found a blockchain solution to streamlining foreign exchange payments.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Friday, 8 March 2019 19:17, updated on Monday, 11 March 2019 17:00
Kenya’s leading telecoms operator, Safaricom, was looking for a new revenue driver. And it looks like they found one.
Through Fuliza, a new overdraft facility run in partnership with KCB Group and the Commercial Bank of Africa, Safaricom aims to serve 14 million M-Pesa users and generate KSh5.3bn in the next year.
Why now? According to Safaricom, more than half of all daily M-Pesa transactions fail due to insufficient funds, only to be completed within two days. The overdraft facility is meant to close this gap, allowing people to complete transactions and refund the overdraft later.
Meanwhile, in the larger market, Safaricom’s rivals Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya announced plans for a joint venture in February. This would bring their combined market share to 31%.
Bottom line: If the merger goes through, Safaricom, which might have worried that another successful product launch would re-stoke fears of a market monopoly, can sleep easier.
African banks are competing to be the first to offer their customers fully digital banking services. In the race to get there, however, they need to understand that copy-and-paste solutions will not work and service complaints can be amplified.
