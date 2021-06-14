The European Parliament adopted a resolution on Thursday 10 June “reject[ing] Morocco’s use of border control and migration, and unaccompanied minors in particular, as political pressure against a member state of the EU [in this case, Spain]”. The Parliament’s show of intra-European solidarity with Madrid comes a few weeks after the Spanish enclave of Ceuta was flooded with migrants in early May.
Morocco-Spain row: Rabat refuses to back down in the wake of EU resolution
The European Parliament’s adoption on 10 June of a resolution condemning Morocco’s use of migrant children to apply political pressure to Spain has been met with a wave of criticism in the North African country.