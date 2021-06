63-year old Choguel Kokalla Maïga, who was appointed Mali’s prime minister on 7 June, has undoubtedly won the biggest battle of his political career.

Often described as intransigent, even divisive because of his positions, this political animal will now have to step down as leader of the opposition party Mouvement du 5 Juin – Rassemblement des Forces Patriotiques (M5-RFP) so that he can portray himself as a unifying figure.