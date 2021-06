The former businessman was born in Haifa, a ‘mixed city’ in Israel, which he left for Ra’anana – a predominantly Jewish city where he currently lives with his wife and four children. This supporter of Greater Israel made a fortune with Cyotta – a start-up specialising in the fight against online fraud – before entering politics. After a stint as head of Benyamin Netanyahu’s campaign office, he left the Likud for Yisra’el Sheli – a far-right party. The man who concluded the coalition agreements alongside the Arab Mansour Abbas made headlines in 2013 by declaring to national security advisor Yaakov Amidror that: “I have killed many Arabs in my life. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”