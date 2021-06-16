Now that Mali’s former transitional president Bah N’Daw – who was firmly opposed to holding any talks with jihadists and was overthrown by the current President, Assimi Goïta, on 24 May – is no longer in the picture, the authorities may be more open to dialogue.
‘France has no right to impose its solutions in Mali,’ says Imam Mahmoud Dicko
For a long time, the French authorities were suspicious of Mali's Mahmoud Dicko’s growing power: they said that the influential preacher was responsible for increased radicalisation in the country. Although he has left the ranks of the 'Mouvement du 5 Juin – Rassemblement des Forces Patriotiques', Imam Dicko continues to advocate for dialogue with Malian jihadists to resolve the conflict that has plagued the country for more than eight years.