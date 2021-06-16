DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

Preacher man

‘France has no right to impose its solutions in Mali,’ says Imam Mahmoud Dicko

By Fatoumata Diallo, Manon Laplace
Posted on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 09:31

Imam Mahmoud Dicko, one of the most influential figures in Mali's political landscape, addresses a crowd at Independence Square in Bamako on 5 June 2020. MICHELE CATTANI/AFP

For a long time, the French authorities were suspicious of Mali's Mahmoud Dicko’s growing power: they said that the influential preacher was responsible for increased radicalisation in the country. Although he has left the ranks of the 'Mouvement du 5 Juin – Rassemblement des Forces Patriotiques', Imam Dicko continues to advocate for dialogue with Malian jihadists to resolve the conflict that has plagued the country for more than eight years.

Now that Mali’s former transitional president Bah N’Daw – who was firmly opposed to holding any talks with jihadists and was overthrown by the current President, Assimi Goïta, on 24 May – is no longer in the picture, the authorities may be more open to dialogue.

READ MORE Mali: ‘Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta is still my brother’, says Mahmoud Dicko

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics