‘France has no right to impose its solutions in Mali,’ says Imam Mahmoud Dicko

Preacher man

For a long time, the French authorities were suspicious of Mali's Mahmoud Dicko’s growing power: they said that the influential preacher was responsible for increased radicalisation in the country. Although he has left the ranks of the 'Mouvement du 5 Juin – Rassemblement des Forces Patriotiques', Imam Dicko continues to advocate for dialogue with Malian jihadists to resolve the conflict that has plagued the country for more than eight years.