Even in the midst of the Covid-19 storm, when the global economy was at best sluggish, the tech industry demonstrated iron-clad confidence.

Tech investors and entrepreneurs held their breath, convinced that the time would come to unlock the big deals, the ones that turn the tech equivalent of regional racehorses into gold covered unicorns (valued at over a $1bn).

$100 million for Chipper Cash

Nigerian company Chipper Cash is one of them. With a $100 million Series C round of financing that closed on 31 May, the payment services company founded by Ugandan Ham Serunjogi and Ghanaian Maijid Moujaled has joined the ranks of the international tech elite and confirmed the return of big deals in Africa.