Andrew Young has been serving as deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement at the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) since July 2020. The combatant command is responsible for coordinating all military and security activities of the United States with African countries. As former US ambassador to Burkina Faso, Young is well acquainted with the Sahel.

In the following interview, he emphasises the need to support democratic transitions in the region – a far from trivial point in light of the fact that, after Washington suspended its assistance to Mali’s security forces in response to Assimi Goïta’s coup in late May, the US State Department said it was considering “targeted measures against political and military leaders who impede Mali’s civilian-led transition to democratic governance”.

A few days before France announced that it was temporarily suspending joint military operations with Mali, Washington took a similar decision. Could these moves end up being counterproductive?

Andrew Young: We remain committed to Mali, as demonstrated by our development assistance and diplomatic efforts to support progress in good governance.

We decided to pause our military cooperation because we think re-establishing democracy is essential in order to find a long-term solution to the challenges Mali is facing.