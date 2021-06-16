Mali: ‘Void left by France will be difficult to fill’ – Boisvert

Sahel/US: ’We do not want to work with military forces that have committed human rights abuses’
The Sahel is once again under a spotlight following rising Islamist attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali's political instability following two coups, ... France suspending joint military cooperation with Mali, and the questionable strength of the G5 task force following the death of Chad's President Idriss Déby. Where does the US stand on these issues? Andrew Young, deputy leader of the United States Africa Command, talks with us about the future of Washington's engagement in the region.