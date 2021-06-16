Mali: ‘Void left by France will be difficult to fill’ – Boisvert

DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

By Achraf Tijani
Posted on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 18:15

A French helicopter engaged in Barkhane in Ndakji, Mali, on 29 July 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

What will be the consequences of the withdrawal of French troops from Operation Barkhane on Mali’s security situation? What reasons led France’s President Emmanuel Macron to choose this new strategy in the Sahel? Marc-André Boisvert, a researcher at the Centre FrancoPaix, gives his perspectives.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of Operation Barkhane, in its current form, on 10 June 2021. He made this announcement a few days after he had decided to suspend joint operations between French and Malian soldiers.

However, Macron provided assurances that his country would remain militarily engaged in Mali and the Sahel, but within the framework of an “international alliance between regional states.” The precise details regarding this new broader international mission will be finalised by the end of June.

The Sahel is once again under a spotlight following rising Islamist attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali's political instability following two coups, ... France suspending joint military cooperation with Mali, and the questionable strength of the G5 task force following the death of Chad's President Idriss Déby. Where does the US stand on these issues? Andrew Young, deputy leader of the United States Africa Command, talks with us about the future of Washington's engagement in the region.