Mali: ‘Void left by France will be difficult to fill’ – Boisvert

France’s President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of Operation Barkhane, in its current form, on 10 June 2021. He made this announcement a few days after he had decided to suspend joint operations between French and Malian soldiers.

However, Macron provided assurances that his country would remain militarily engaged in Mali and the Sahel, but within the framework of an “international alliance between regional states.” The precise details regarding this new broader international mission will be finalised by the end of June.