“I was commuting to work, but when I saw that the violence was escalating between the police and crowds of young people, I decided to go home. While on my way back, I was hit in the foot by military gunfire. I’ve been handicapped ever since and I’m no longer able to do my old job,” says Karim Coulibaly, a former tanker and tractor trailer driver.
Côte d’Ivoire: With Gbagbo’s return, victims want an arrest not a homecoming
Laurent Gbagbo is expected to return to Abidjan on 17 June 2021. As his supporters readily prepare for his homecoming, victims of the 2010-2011 post-election crisis are calling for the former Ivorian president’s arrest once he lands in the country.