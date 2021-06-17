DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

Côte d’Ivoire: With Gbagbo’s return, victims want an arrest not a homecoming

By Aïssatou Diallo
Posted on Thursday, 17 June 2021 11:55

Relatives and victims of violence under former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo take part in a protest against his release in Abidjan's Abobo neighborhood
Relatives and victims of violence under former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo take part in a protest against his release from the Hague, in Abidjan's Abobo neighbourhood, Côte d’Ivoire 4 February 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Laurent Gbagbo is expected to return to Abidjan on 17 June 2021. As his supporters readily prepare for his homecoming, victims of the 2010-2011 post-election crisis are calling for the former Ivorian president’s arrest once he lands in the country.

“I was commuting to work, but when I saw that the violence was escalating between the police and crowds of young people, I decided to go home. While on my way back, I was hit in the foot by military gunfire. I’ve been handicapped ever since and I’m no longer able to do my old job,” says Karim Coulibaly, a former tanker and tractor trailer driver.

