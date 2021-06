During an interview with Al-Jazeera‘s special envoy on 8 June, Algeria’s Abdelmadjid Tebboune said he welcomed the fact that Algeria had been heard, especially during Haftar’s 2019 offensive against the Libyan capital.

He was responding to a question on Libya, in relation to the Algerian presidency’s declaration that “Tripoli is a red line.” Tebboune even indicated that Algeria was ready to intervene “in one way or another” in Libya.

A small blow