DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

react or reflect?

Benin: Has Talon’s government underestimated the jihadist risk?

By Matthieu Millecamps
Posted on Friday, 18 June 2021 19:08

Benin's President Patrice Talon at independence celebrations on 1 August 2016 © DR / Présidence Bénin

A report about a worrying increase in violence in the Benin has caused a stir in Cotonou. Its authors claim that jihadists are operating on Beninese territory and that the authorities are trying to minimise the threat. Unofficially, the latter deny its content and criticise its methodology. But at what point should Benin's authorities start paying attention?

This report presents a major blow to the Beninese government, as President Patrice Talon begins his second term in office. It states that political violence has increased since the head of state came to power, that clashes between farmers and herders are tending to turn into ethnic conflicts and that jihadists from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger are increasingly taking hold in the north of the country.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Phased out

Nigeria is at war. So why are so many generals potentially heading for retirement?

Nigeria is currently facing an asymmetrical war. There are battles against Islamist terrorists, bandits, militants, pirates and separatists, ... a situation which has placed the most populous African country as number three on the Institute for Economics and Peace's Global Terrorism Index. But policy and personnel changes mean that a large number of senior officials could be forced into retirement. With activists and analysts already sounding the alarm about the rise in insecurity, will those personnel changes have a major impact on how the country responds to these threats?