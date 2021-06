Said Chengriha, the Algerian army’s chief of staff, will be in Paris for several days as part of a “secret” mission, according to our information.

It has been nearly a week since France’s President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of Operation Barkhane. As such, the head of the Algerian army’s objective is to discuss the Sahel’s new security situation with the French authorities as well as the new role that Algeria will play.

Since the November 2020 constitutional reform, the Algerian parliament has been able to discuss sending troops abroad, once the president issues a formal proposal.