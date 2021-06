A GTB spokesperson told The Africa Report that the bank is in “the concluding stage of the approval processes” for the holding company, without giving a final date. The structure, initially due by the first quarter of this year but set back by COVID-19, will allow GTB to combine banking, payments, asset management and pension fund businesses in a single holding company.

A declining earnings contribution from core banking and the country’s underserved asset management and pension markets are pushing Nigeria’s banks to diversify via holding companies. According to McKinsey, the proportion of earnings at the country’s top 10 banks generated by core banking dropped from 85% in 2009 to 65% in 2019.