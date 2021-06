Russian company Rosneft is working to set up its huge Vostok Oil project, which could cost an estimated $150bn and produce 1m barrels of oil per day by 2027 if all goes according to to schedule.

That could be a threat to the Suez Canal’s oil traffic.

The data collectors at the firm Kpler reported that in 2020, 39.2 million barrels of oil per day were transported by sea.

The Suez canal route accounted for 1.74 million barrels per day, or 4.4% of the global total.

