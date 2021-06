Of the 25 public companies in Cameroon with a surplus in 2020, only three paid dividends to the state, which amounted to a total of 10.8bn CFA francs (€16.5m). However, the cumulative profit of these companies was 74bn CFA francs (€112.8m).

According to the IMF, this underperformance reveals the lack of a clear remuneration strategy.

Taken from a recent report by the institution on the budgetary risks linked to the management of public enterprises, which was drawn up at Yaoundé’s request, this data is causing quite a stir in both the local media and social media.

Worrying debt