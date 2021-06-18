DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema: 'We've never seen such levels of corruption'

Covidgate continues

Cameroon: Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute questioned over ‘Covidgate’

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Friday, 18 June 2021 18:15

Cameroon’s prime minister Joseph Dion Ngute. MABOUP

Cameroon’s prime minister Joseph Dion Ngute faced questions over mismanagement of Covid-19 funds.

Cameroon’s prime minister Joseph Dion Ngute was interviewed on 12 June at his Yaoundé residence by investigators of the Special Criminal Court, according to our sources. For the sake of confidentiality, the prosecution agreed to meet with the Cameroonian prime minister at the weekend and outside his office.

Although nothing has emerged from this hearing, it appears it was devoted to the special public contracts that were allocated 180bn CFA francs (€274.4m) of public funds, which were intended to fight against Covid-19. The Audit Chamber’s report, which was leaked in mid-May, does not implicate Ngute by name, but he had been cited by Malachie Manaouda, Cameroon’s health minister in connection with the case.

Conflict of interest

